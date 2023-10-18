Home

News

Kerala Accident: Bus With 40 Sabarimala Pilgrims Overturns, Many Injured

Kerala Accident: Bus With 40 Sabarimala Pilgrims Overturns, Many Injured

Kerala Accident: A bus carrying as many as 43 people including 40 Sabarimala pilgrims overturned, injuring many. Know more details about the accident..

Kerala Accident Bus With Sabarimala Pilgrims Overturns (Representative Image)

New Delhi: More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident occurred at Kanamala, near Erumeli, they said. The pilgrims, hailing from Kolar in neighbouring Karnataka, were proceeding to the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district. A senior official said as many as 43 people, including 40 pilgrims, were in the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control of it. Over 13 people suffered injuries, he said. Four injured pilgrims were rushed to the government medical College here, he said, adding that four persons were taken to the general hospital and some other accident victims were admitted to a nearby private hospital, the official added.

Trending Now

More details awaited

You may like to read

(Inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES