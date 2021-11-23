Thiruvananthapuram: DNA tests on a baby, whose adoption sparked off a row in Kerala, and on a couple claiming to be its biological parents were conducted on Monday by the officials of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). The infant was brought back to the state from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh late Sunday by a team of officials from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW).Also Read - 5 Of Family Killed As Car Skids Into Deep Gorge In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

The one-year-old boy, who was in the foster care of a couple in Andhra Pradesh, is suspected to be the child of Anupama S Chandran, who has raised allegations against her parents for kidnapping the baby soon after its birth and giving him in adoption through the KSCCW without her consent a year ago.

This morning, the RGCB officials collected the DNA sample from the infant who is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Anupama and her partner Ajith were called to the RGCB and their samples were also collected for the DNA analysis.

“The officials said the result will be out by today (Tuesday) or the day after,” said Anupama but she also expressed concern over whether the samples of the child collected were hers or not. She expressed displeasure over the decision of the CWC to collect the samples of the couple and the child separately, forcing her to raise such allegations.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said the child was handed over to the foster parents after going through due procedure and since the infant was brought back as per the direction of the CWC, the legal procedure needs to be followed.

“The primary responsibility of the government is to protect the rights of the child. The State government will not take any stand detrimental to the rights of Anupama,” the Minister told reporters.

On November 18, the CWC issued an order directing the KSCCW to bring the child back to Kerala. A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the adoptive parents in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and brought him back to Kerala. The team reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday night.

The child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC. Anupama (24) and her partner Ajith are on a protest in front of the KSCCW office at Thycaud here for some days, demanding to get her baby back.

The woman’s allegation that her child was forcibly taken away from her by her father, a local CPI(M) leader, triggered a political controversy and the government had announced a departmental probe into the incident.

Anupama had accused her parents of forcibly taking away her newborn child from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against her family members.

However, the Peroorkkada police here has said a case was registered against six people — her parents, sister, sister’s husband and two of his father’s friends — and that the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

A family court last month stayed the adoption process of the child and directed the police to submit a detailed report on the matter in a sealed cover.