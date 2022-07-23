New York City: The prestigious International magazine TIME has placed the Indian state of Kerala and Ahmedabad, a city in the state of Gujarat on its list of “World’s Greatest Places 2022”. The list mentions 50 most extraordinary destinations offering the best of experiences for exploration.Also Read - Third Monkeypox Case Detected in Kerala's Mallapuram, Alert Sounded

About Kerala, the magazine article reads, “On the southwest coast of India, Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as “God’s own country” for good reason.” Also Read - Monkeypox: Kerala Issues Guidelines on Isolation, Sample Collection And Treatment Of Patients

The state’s development as a thriving “Eco-tourism Hot Spot” qualified to make it to the list. The article mentions Amal Tara, a wellness retreat in the Allepey backwaters infused with yogic lifestyle that emphasises on ayurvedic food and Yoga; and Karavan Meadows, state’s first caravan park in Vagamon hill station, that define the spirit of the state in terms of enhanced practises of making nature as a tourism hot-spot. Also Read - NEET 2022: 'Put Your Bra On Table,' Kerala Girl Shares Exam Horror Details

Ahemedabad was selected for its state-of-the-art learning opportunities, with both ancient and modern knowledge-forms. The article in the magazine reads, “As India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism, from the serene Gandhi Ashram that sits on 36 acres on the banks of the Sabarmati River to Navratri, a vibrant nine-day celebration (this year from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5) billed as the longest dance festival in the world.”

Ahmedabad’s unique cultural diversity that fuses in perfectly with the modern developments such as Science city and new luxurious hotels, helped it make it to the prime list.

The places were selected by the correspondents and contributors of the magazine, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences”. Doha in Qatar, Bali in Indonesia, Boracay in Philippines were also some of the other places that made it to the list.