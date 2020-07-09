New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have “serious implications for national security”. Also Read - Kerala Woman Helps Blind Man Get Into a Bus, Twitter Says 'World Exists Due to Such Kind Souls' | Watch Viral Video

"The MHA permits the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The decision came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at the airport in the state capital.

The gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized from the “diplomatic baggage” that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently from the Gulf.

The Customs department has said that it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Two persons, including a woman, are wanted in connection with the sensational case. Both the suspects are absconding, officials said.

