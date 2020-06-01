New Delhi: Going in line with the guidelines of the Central government, the Kerala government on Monday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Also Read - Monsoon 2020: Kerala Receives Fresh Spell of Rains, Thunderstorm as Southwest Monsoons Hit Coast

Making an announcement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday eased curbs in many sectors including allowing indoor film and television shoots and inter-district bus services connecting neighbouring districts.

"The inter-district bus service can be allowed in a restricted manner. Film shootings can start at indoor locations and studios but not with more than 50 people," Vijayan said.

The chief minister, however, made it clear that schools will not reopen till July end. He also added that the decision to open the temples will be taken on June 8.

“We will take a decision on the opening of temples on June 8 after considering the Centre’s guidelines on it,” Vijayan said.

Giving details of easing lockdown restrictions, Vijayan said those coming from outside the state will have to register with the government’s ‘COVID Jagratha portal’ and travel after taking pass.

He said that the containment zones will remain under a curfew-like situation and people will be allowed only for attending the funeral of close relatives and they should approach police station for passes.

The state government also decided to allow the conduct of marriages at the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, but with limited participation of not more than 50 people.

The statement from the chief minister comes at a time when the state on Monday recorded 57 fresh positive cases, 55 of whom had come from abroad and other states, taking the infection tally to 1,326 in the state while over 1.39 lakh people are under observation.