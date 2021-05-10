Kochi: Considering the drastic rise of COVID-19 cases, the newly-formed Kerala government recently announced that it will provide free food kits to all families and migrant labourers in the state through ration shops from May 15. The government has taken this decision to ease the burden on the people and help them survive through the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown measures taken in the state. Also Read - THESE States in India Have Imposed Lockdown, Other Restrictions This Month

Taking to Twitter on Friday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced about the measure and said, "Nobody will go hungry during the lockdown. Next week onwards free food kits will be distributed for all families and guest workers. Food will be delivered to the needy from People's Restaurants and Community Kitchens through Local Self Government Institutions."

The chief minister also said that local bodies would start community kitchens to ensure that nobody starved. Volunteers would deliver affordable meals from the Janakeeya Hotels to homes.

The free kits will contain over 10 kind of items and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has reportedly instructed the State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) to provide kits to workers in the unorganized sector and those without permanent employment, people who are facing a crisis due to the lockdown. Supplyco has also been asked to conduct the procurement immediately. Meanwhile, the state government has also accepted a proposal from the Labour Department to give free food kits to migrant labourers.

Here’s a list of the items that will be provided in the free kit:

Green dal 500g Urad dal 500g Tur dal 250g Sugar 1kg Tea powder 100g Chilli powder/red chillies 100g Turmeric powder 100 g Atta (wheat flour) 1 kg Coconut oil 1 litre Salt 1 kg Rice (5kg) Potato (1 kg), Onion (1 kg)

The people who will get the most benefit from this provision are the over half a lakh of migrant labourers, who are scattered across the state. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also directed district collectors to form enforcement teams to monitor the availability and prices of essential services and commodities during the lockdown.

The state government provided grocery and other essential items including food kits to people from April 2020 when the pandemic first began. However, it was stopped for a few months in between, when situation turned little better, but the kits were occasionally provided to families as well as to school students who were entitled to mid-day meals.