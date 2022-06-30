Kerala Anthrax Outbreak Latest Update: Kerala on Thursday reported the death of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Athirappilly forest region. Giving details, State Health Minister Veena George said the local authorities, investigating the wild boar carcasses, found traces of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria.Also Read - India Records Over 18,000 Fresh Daily COVID Infections, 39 Deaths; Active Cases Cross 1 Lakh First Time Since Feb

"Wild boars have died in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," the minister said.

Health authorities have issued guidelines and also have urged individuals not to visit any place where a large number of boars or other wild animals have died. The health officials have also asked the individuals to report such incidents to the authorities.

What is anthrax?

For the unversed, the anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention said the infection happens naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world.

How do people get infected with anthrax?

The general public can get the infection if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. The CDC said when anthrax spores get inside the body, they get “activated” and the bacteria can then multiply, spread out in the body, produce toxins, and cause severe illness. Moreover, the bacteria can also enter a human body through the respiratory tract, and by having contaminated food or water.

In the meantime, Thrissur district collector Haritha V Kumar said there is nothing to worry about the deaths of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Kerala’s Athirappilly forest region.

Haritha V Kumar said the symptoms of the disease have not been seen in domesticated animals, including cattle of the area.

She further added that there was a rare chance of the disease spreading from animals to humans. “Therefore, there was no need for any concerns or fears,” she said.