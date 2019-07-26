Thiruvananthapuram: In a cold-blooded murder, an army man allegedly killed his beloved with the help of friends and then later, buried her behind his house in Amboori. The Kerala police is currently on the lookout of the man.

The police unearthed the body on Wednesday, with the help of one of the accused.

The woman named Rakhimol worked at a call centre in Kochi while the man Akhil R Nair was in Indian Army. The duo was in a relationship for the past five years.

According to reports, Rakhimol got to know that the man was engaged to another woman. Enraged, she went and informed the other woman about her relationship with Nair. Following which, the engagement was called off.

Knowing this, Nair went home on an off. He met Rakhimol on the pretext of settling the issue and took her to his under-construction building. He, with the help of his friends, killed and buried her.

After the woman’s family filed a missing person report in June, the police swung into action.

Nair’s friends were arrested who took the police to the murder spot.

“It was a well-planned murder and there were many attempts to mislead the investigation,” Hindustan Times reported an official, who is leading the investigation, as saying.