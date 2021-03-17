Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee on Wednesday released a fresh list of candidates who will contest in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Election 2021. Names of four candidates were announced in the latest BJP list for Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021. Also Read - BJP Releases List of 3 Candidates For Tamil Nadu Election 2021 | Check Complete List Here

Mukundan Palliyara will contest from Mananthavady Assembly constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Bitty Sudheer will contest from Karunagappally Assembly constituency.

M Sunil will contest from Kollam Assembly constituency.

Sobha Surendran will contest from Kazhakoottam Assembly constituency.

Here’s the full list of BJP candidates announced for Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021 today:

The BJP will be contesting on 115 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance parties, said BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at a press conference on Sunday. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta, he said.

Metroman E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency, while former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections 2021