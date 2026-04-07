Home

News

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Congress writes open letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, question breakfast meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Congress writes open letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, question breakfast meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman

As Kerala once again stands at the threshold of an election, there remain a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding the legacy of your ten-year rule. Through this open letter, I raise ten of the most discussed questions in Kerala. I hope you will respond to them: Congress

Rahul Gandhi (File)

New Delhi: Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote an open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, highlighting ’10 questions’ on what he alleged were covert understandings between the ruling Left and the BJP. In his letter, Venugopal said the questions reflect what is being widely discussed on the ground and asked Vijayan to respond.

“Dear Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, As Kerala once again stands at the threshold of an election, there remain a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding the legacy of your ten-year rule. Through this open letter, I raise ten of the most discussed questions in Kerala. I hope you will respond to them.

1) What was the agenda behind your meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi, excluding officials? Was that where the “deal” was struck?

2) Similarly, in Kerala House in Delhi, why did you host a breakfast meeting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman without officials? What “deal” was being finalised?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

3) You have had several official meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. But have you met him outside Delhi? What was the purpose? Was it part of a deal?

4) Despite open opposition from CPI and its ministers, why did you go ahead and reach an understanding with the BJP to implement the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala? What “deal” was behind this? Whose interests were you protecting by insisting on implementing it while keeping your own coalition partners in the dark? Why was the CPI state leadership misled after reaching a secret understanding with the BJP?

5) On the issue of labour codes introduced by the central government, why were rules framed and actions taken in extreme secrecy without taking LDF allies into confidence? Whom were you afraid of? As a leader of the labour movement, did you not increase the registration fee of trade unions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 following the labour code? Whom was this meant to satisfy?

6) In the SNC-Lavalin case, in which you are an accused, the repeated adjournments over 40 times in the Supreme Court have surprised the legal history of the country. Is this a reward from the central government or a bonus of a “deal”? By sacrificing your party’s ideology and showing extreme subservience to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are you trying to protect your family interests by getting cases dropped? Is that why you hesitate to directly criticise PM Modi?

7) In the monthly payment (karimanal) case involving Exalogic Solutions, are the terms of the “deal” you made with the central government to stall the Serious Fraud Investigation Office probe something you can disclose? Is there any connection with the Kodakara hawala money case, where crores were allegedly brought for the BJP during the last Assembly election? What is the current status of the ED notice against your son?

8) On whose instructions are you still protecting ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, who faced serious allegations of secretly meeting RSS leaders and later facilitating the disruption of Thrissur Pooram to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat? Whose interests are being protected?

9) What was the understanding reached between you and BJP leaders at a star hotel in the capital, mediated by Sri M? Do you have the courage to disclose its details to the public?

10) In the gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases involving your former Principal Secretary, why did central investigations stall midway? Who intervened? What is the current status of the Justice V.K. Mohanan Commission appointed by your government against central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Customs? Was the commission merely a smokescreen after striking a deal with the BJP?”

It is important to note that the letter comes amid an intense contest between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly. The state is expected to go to polls in 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.