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Kerala Assembly Election 2026: K C Venugopal slams Centre over FCRA amendment bill, says it targets minorities, charitable organisations

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: K C Venugopal slams Centre over FCRA amendment bill, says it targets minorities, charitable organisations

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

KC Venugopal

New Delhi: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday said that the FCRA amendment bill introduced in Parliament targets minority communities and charitable organisations. While addressing a press conference, Venugopal said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill was “hanging over minorities like a sword of Damocles” and claimed it was aimed at bringing Christian communities under control.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared. Venugopal said provisions in the proposed amendments would restrict the functioning of charitable organisations and enable greater central intervention.

He alleged that the bill was introduced without adequate notice while MPs from poll-bound states were busy with election campaigning. “The details came to light only after Congress MP Manish Tewari pointed out anomalies in the provisions and objected to them. Despite the objections, the bill was introduced,” he said.

He further claimed that the amendments would empower the Centre to take over organisations, including those run by minorities, by appointing a designated authority or administrator. “When the Prime Minister visits Kerala and addresses public meetings, he should clarify whom this bill is targeting,” Venugopal said.

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As the campaign for the April 9 Kerala polls heats up, Venugopal alleged a pattern of attacks on minorities, referring to incidents involving nuns and priests in states such as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and said such actions were becoming frequent.

He said the Congress had earlier warned, during discussions on the Waqf amendment bill, that similar legislation could be brought affecting other minority communities and even economically weaker sections among Hindus.

Calling the proposed amendments “draconian”, Venugopal said they should be withdrawn immediately and asserted that the Congress would oppose the bill both inside and outside Parliament. He also questioned provisions allowing authorities to take over organisations and their properties if FCRA licences are cancelled after receiving foreign funds.

The Congress leader said the issue was not limited to elections but had wider national implications.

Venugopal also criticised the Prime Minister for remaining silent on the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case during his election rally speech in Palakkad on Sunday. He questioned why the BJP, which claims to represent devotees, is not raising the matter now.

(With PTI Inputs)

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