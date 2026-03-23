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Kerala Assembly Election 2026: KC Venugopal issues Big statement, says UDF will win over 100 seats in upcoming polls

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: KC Venugopal issues Big statement, says UDF will win over 100 seats in upcoming polls

Venugopal described the recent remarks made by Chief Minister Vijayan in an interview to a Malayalam chanel, for dissident CPM leader Sudhakaran as "petty."

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal on Sunday said that there was a “clear wave” in Kerala in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF). He further claimed that UDF will win “more than 100 seats” in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections. While addressing a press conference, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said that people in the state were seeking a change from the current Left-led regime and were backing the UDF.

“A clear wave in favour of the UDF is visible in Kerala. The people are now in a mindset of saying ‘enough’ to a government that has been in power for the past ten years,” the Venugopal said. “Inni ningal Venda” (Now we don’t want you), the public is now preparing to tell the government, which has been ruling them for 10 years,” Venugopal said.

“Whomever you ask- and I don’t mean just party workers or leaders, but the general public–when asked about a third term, they say ‘No’ even before the question is finished,” he said. “We are very confident. April 9th is the election date. Certainly, UDF is going to win with a thumping majority. More than 100 seats, we are going to win. Kerala is for a change. People of Kerala are completely, totally ready for a change. That change is going to reflect in the election results,” he added.

Further, addressing the press conference today along with KPCC Prez Sunny Joseph and AICC General Secretary, Deepa Das Munshi, Venugopal alleged that the that the State government is spending crores of rupees on Public Relations to make its ugly face look better.

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He also expressed readiness, on the party’s behalf, for a public debate on the Congress manifesto, saying, “If the Chief Minister is prepared for it, we are equally ready. “The Congress leader said that throughout this election, they have repeatedly highlighted “the anti-people nature of the government.”He alleged that the Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan “has spent more from the state treasury to polish his own image than anyone else in the history of Kerala.”

Further, Venugopal described the recent remarks made by Chief Minister Vijayan in an interview to a Malayalam chanel, for dissident CPM leader Sudhakaran as “petty.” Venugopal said the “petty” remark reveals the Chief Minister’s “true colours,” which the Congress leader claimed was usually hidden behind expensive PR exercises and a “saintly” image adopted for the election.

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