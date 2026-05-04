Home

News

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: BJPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar or CPI(M) Sivankutty; Who will retain power in Nemom Constituency?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar or CPI(M) Sivankutty; Who will retain power in Nemom Constituency?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Nemom constituency against V Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India(Marxist).

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar or CPI(M) Sivankutty; Who is leading in Nemom Constituency?(Photo Credit: IANS)

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Counting is underway across 140 constituencies of the Kerala Assembly Election 2026. As of 10:32 AM, according to the early trends, Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Nemom constituency against V Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India(Marxist).

For the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing as are several of his cabinet colleagues. As per the latest trends, 14 ministers, including CM Vijayan, are trailing in their respective constituencies. In 2021, Vijayan won Dharmadam with a margin of 50,000 votes.

The Congress-led UDF is leading in 93, the Left in 42, and the BJP in five.

The broader picture, however, points to a strong surge by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which has established a clear lead after early rounds of EVM counting.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar or CPI(M) Sivankutty; Who will retain power in Nemom Constituency?

As of 10:32 AM, according to the early trends, Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Nemom constituency against V Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) by a margin of 1972 votes.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar secured 9759 votes as per the early trends. Sivankutty got 7787 votes. At present, Sivankutty is trailing. Earlier on Monday, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated the party will wait for the election results before making any formal comments, while asserting confidence that voters will reject what he termed as the “divisive and corrupt politics” of the opposition. While talking to news agency ANI, Chandrasekhar said that in a democracy, no political party can predetermine the outcome of elections, taking a swipe at the CPM and the Congress for what he described as their “arrogance.”

“We will wait for the election results. The results will come out by midday today, and we will then comment at that point. We are in a democracy. No political party can decide the fate of another political party,” he was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.