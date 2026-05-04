Home

News

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Congresss V D Satheesan or CPIs E.T.T. Aison Master; Who is leading in Paravur Constituency?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Congress’s V D Satheesan or CPI’s E.T.T. Aison Master; Who is leading in Paravur Constituency?

The state will witness a close, intense, and high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As per the early trends, Pinarayi Vijayan is leading.

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala is underway. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) ‘s schedule, the Assembly elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9. The state will witness a close, intense, and high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As per the early trends, Pinarayi Vijayan is leading.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: V D Satheesan vs E.T.T. Aison Master; Who is leading in Paravur Constituency?

As of 9: 55 AM, according to the early trends, E.T.T. Aison, Master of the Communist party of India, is leading against ADV.V.D. Satheesan of the Indian National Congress party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.