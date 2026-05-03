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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan retain power?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan retain power?

The results of the Kerala Assembly elections will be declared on May 4, along with outcomes in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

The results of the Kerala Assembly elections will be declared on May 4(Photo Credit: IANS)

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly Elections is scheduled to be held tomorrow, May 4, 2026. The polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9. Kerala is set to see a close, intense, and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state’s evolving political landscape. Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

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The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed. There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, results trends will start from 8:00 AM on May 4, 2026.

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What does the exit poll predict about the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results?

The recent exit polls predict that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will win in the Assembly polls and the CPI(M)-headed Left Democratic Front (LDF) will come second. As per the AI Exit Poll of Zee News with Zeenia, UDF is likely to form the government in Kerala. This implies that the current government, led by the LDF, may be surpassed by the Congress-led UDF.

Party / Alliance Seat Range Vote Share % Confidence Level UDF (Congress-led) 63–74 41–43% Moderate-High (65%) LDF (CPI(M)-led) 58–70 40–42% Moderate (60%) BJP / NDA 2–5 12–15% Moderate (65%) Others / Independents 1–4 3–5% Low (50%)

Before the result declaration, check the top 10 facts about the Kerala Assembly Elections.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Check the top 10 important facts

According to the press release published by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the total number of electors as per the electoral rolls in Kerala is 2,71,06,059.

Kerala has 4,24,518 young electors as per the final roll.

There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday.

A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units are stored will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.

Postal ballots—which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled—will be counted first.

Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.

Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.

Election Commission officials said VVPAT slips will be counted in cases where discrepancies arise between the number of votes recorded at a booth and the figures stored in the EVMs.

A total of 15,465 counting personnel have been deployed for the exercise, while 32,301 police personnel, including 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for security at counting centres.

Multiple exit polls have projected a favourable outcome for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

According to Axis My India, the UDF is expected to secure between 78 and 90 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the LDF may win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA could remain marginal.

Other agencies, including People’s Pulse and JVC, have also indicated a lead for the UDF, projecting it to cross the majority mark comfortably. Kerala went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 78.27 per cent.The LDF had created history in 2021 by winning 99 seats and breaking the state’s long-standing trend of alternating governments every five years.

Pinarayi Vijayan became the twelfth Chief Minister of Kerala in May 2016.

With agencies inputs

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