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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan or BJPs Ranjith; Who is leading in Dharmadam Constituency?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan or BJP’s Ranjith; Who is leading in Dharmadam Constituency?

As per the early, trends Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading.

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala is underway. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) ‘s schedule, the Assembly elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9. The state will witness a close, intense, and high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As per the early, trends Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading.

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