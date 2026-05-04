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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: Tough fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term? Counting to begin soon

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8 am.

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 6:48 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: Tough fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term? Counting to begin soon
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA(Photo Credit: Created with the help of AI/Google gemini)

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8 am. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) ‘s schedule, the Assembly elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9. The state will witness a close, intense, and high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term?

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan retain power?

This time, Vijayan’s third term seems to be in jeopardy as Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Kerala assembly polls. The UDF had fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith contested on the BJP’s ticket. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Results: Constituency-Wise Leading & Trailing Candidate

  1. Manjeshwaram
  2. Kasaragod
  3. Udma
  4. Kanhangad
  5. Thrikaripur
  6. Payyanur
  7. Kalliasseri
  8. Taliparamba
  9. Irikkur
  10. Azhikode
  11. Kannur
  12. Dharmadom
  13. Thalassery
  14. Kuthuparamba
  15. Mattanur
  16. Peravoor
  17. Mananthavady (ST)
  18. Sulthan Bathery (ST)
  19. Kalpetta
  20. Vatakara
  21. Kuttiady
  22. Nadapuram
  23. Koyilandy
  24. Perambra
  25. Balussery (SC)
  26. Elathur
  27. Kozhikode North
  28. Kozhikode South
  29. Beypore
  30. Kunnamangalam
  31. Koduvally
  32. Thiruvambady
  33. Kondotty
  34. Eranad
  35. Nilambur
  36. Wandoor (SC)
  37. Manjeri
  38. Perinthalmanna
  39. Mankada
  40. Malappuram
  41. Vengara
  42. Vallikkunnu
  43. Tirurangadi
  44. Tanur
  45. Tirur
  46. Kottakkal
  47. Thavanur
  48. Ponnani
  49. Thrithala
  50. Pattambi
  51. Shornur
  52. Ottapalam
  53. Kongad (SC)
  54. Mannarkkad
  55. Malampuzha
  56. Palakkad
  57. Tarur (SC)
  58. Chittur
  59. Nenmara
  60. Alathur
  61. Chelakkara (SC)
  62. Kunnamkulam
  63. Guruvayur
  64. Manalur
  65. Wadakkanchery
  66. Ollur
  67. Thrissur
  68. Nattika (SC)
  69. Kaipamangalam
  70. Irinjalakuda
  71. Puthukkad
  72. Chalakudy
  73. Kodungallur
  74. Perumbavoor
  75. Angamaly
  76. Aluva
  77. Kalamassery
  78. Paravur
  79. Vypin
  80. Kochi
  81. Thrippunithura
  82. Ernakulam
  83. Thrikkakara
  84. Kunnathunad (SC)
  85. Piravom
  86. Muvattupuzha
  87. Kothamangalam
  88. Devikulam (SC)
  89. Udumbanchola
  90. Thodupuzha
  91. Idukki
  92. Peerumade
  93. Pala
  94. Kaduthuruthy
  95. Vaikom (SC)
  96. Ettumanoor
  97. Kottayam
  98. Puthuppally
  99. Changanassery
  100. Kanjirappally
  101. Poonjar
  102. Aroor
  103. Cherthala
  104. Alappuzha
  105. Ambalappuzha
  106. Kuttanad
  107. Haripad
  108. Kayamkulam
  109. Mavelikara (SC)
  110. Chengannur
  111. Thiruvalla
  112. Ranni
  113. Aranmula
  114. Konni
  115. Adoor (SC)
  116. Karunagapally
  117. Chavara
  118. Kunnathur (SC)
  119. Kottarakkara
  120. Pathanapuram
  121. Punalur
  122. Chadayamangalam
  123. Kundara
  124. Kollam
  125. Eravipuram
  126. Chathannoor
  127. Varkala
  128. Attingal (SC)
  129. Chirayinkeezhu (SC)
  130. Nedumangad
  131. Vamanapuram
  132. Kazhakkoottam
  133. Vattiyoorkavu
  134. Thiruvananthapuram
  135. Nemom
  136. Aruvikkara
  137. Parassala
  138. Kattakkada
  139. Kovalam
  140. Neyyattinkara

According to the Election Commission of India’s website, results trends will start from 8:00 AM on May 4, 2026. In 2021, the LDF had won the polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, leading and trailing candidates, winners, and losers’ list. 

Live Updates

  • May 4, 2026 6:48 AM IST
  • May 4, 2026 6:45 AM IST

    Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: In 2021, the LDF had won the polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

  • May 4, 2026 6:40 AM IST

    Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: According to the Election Commission of India’s website, results trends will start from 8:00 AM on May 4, 2026.

  • May 4, 2026 6:34 AM IST

    Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: This time, Vijayan’s third term seems to be in jeopardy as Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Kerala assembly polls.

    The UDF had fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith contested on the BJP’s ticket. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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