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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: Tough fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term? Counting to begin soon

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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results LIVE: Tough fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term? Counting to begin soon

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8 am.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA(Photo Credit: Created with the help of AI/Google gemini)

Kerala Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8 am. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) ‘s schedule, the Assembly elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9. The state will witness a close, intense, and high-stakes electoral battle, with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan secure another term?

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Also Read: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: High-stakes triangular fight between LDF, UDF, BJP-led NDA; Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan retain power?

This time, Vijayan’s third term seems to be in jeopardy as Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Kerala assembly polls. The UDF had fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith contested on the BJP’s ticket. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Results: Constituency-Wise Leading & Trailing Candidate

Manjeshwaram Kasaragod Udma Kanhangad Thrikaripur Payyanur Kalliasseri Taliparamba Irikkur Azhikode Kannur Dharmadom Thalassery Kuthuparamba Mattanur Peravoor Mananthavady (ST) Sulthan Bathery (ST) Kalpetta Vatakara Kuttiady Nadapuram Koyilandy Perambra Balussery (SC) Elathur Kozhikode North Kozhikode South Beypore Kunnamangalam Koduvally Thiruvambady Kondotty Eranad Nilambur Wandoor (SC) Manjeri Perinthalmanna Mankada Malappuram Vengara Vallikkunnu Tirurangadi Tanur Tirur Kottakkal Thavanur Ponnani Thrithala Pattambi Shornur Ottapalam Kongad (SC) Mannarkkad Malampuzha Palakkad Tarur (SC) Chittur Nenmara Alathur Chelakkara (SC) Kunnamkulam Guruvayur Manalur Wadakkanchery Ollur Thrissur Nattika (SC) Kaipamangalam Irinjalakuda Puthukkad Chalakudy Kodungallur Perumbavoor Angamaly Aluva Kalamassery Paravur Vypin Kochi Thrippunithura Ernakulam Thrikkakara Kunnathunad (SC) Piravom Muvattupuzha Kothamangalam Devikulam (SC) Udumbanchola Thodupuzha Idukki Peerumade Pala Kaduthuruthy Vaikom (SC) Ettumanoor Kottayam Puthuppally Changanassery Kanjirappally Poonjar Aroor Cherthala Alappuzha Ambalappuzha Kuttanad Haripad Kayamkulam Mavelikara (SC) Chengannur Thiruvalla Ranni Aranmula Konni Adoor (SC) Karunagapally Chavara Kunnathur (SC) Kottarakkara Pathanapuram Punalur Chadayamangalam Kundara Kollam Eravipuram Chathannoor Varkala Attingal (SC) Chirayinkeezhu (SC) Nedumangad Vamanapuram Kazhakkoottam Vattiyoorkavu Thiruvananthapuram Nemom Aruvikkara Parassala Kattakkada Kovalam Neyyattinkara

According to the Election Commission of India’s website, results trends will start from 8:00 AM on May 4, 2026. In 2021, the LDF had won the polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls, with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, leading and trailing candidates, winners, and losers’ list.

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