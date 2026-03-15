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Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce voting dates shortly; key updates

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: Election Commission to announce voting dates shortly; key updates

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: The Election Commission will shortly announce the schedule for the Kerala Assembly polls.

Kerala assembly elections

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Dates LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states namely West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and a Union Territory (UT) Puducherry on Sunday. The poll body will announce the key details of elections in a press conference set to start at 4 PM today.

For those unversed, assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Special intensive revision of the voters’ lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had on March 10 visited several states which are heading into polls to review poll preparedness.

War of words before election in Kerala

In a fresh war of words ahead of the election date announcement, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said the ruling CPI(M)’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections are complete and the BJP would not be allowed to open its account in the state.

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Speaking to reporters, the Nemom MLA said party workers are already active on the ground and the campaign will gather pace once candidates are announced, a report by PTI said.

“Our election preparations are complete and party workers are active on the ground. Candidates may be announced soon, after which the election campaign phase can begin,” he said.

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