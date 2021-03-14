Kochi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting on 115 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance parties, said BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at a press conference on Sunday. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta, he said. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Finalises Candidates For Assam, Tamil Nadu; Modi-Nadda Decide on 2 More States Pending

Metroman E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency, while former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections 2021. Also Read - PC Chacko Quits Congress Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections

KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda.

(With inputs from ANI)