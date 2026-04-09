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Kerala Assembly Elections: State records 77.7 per cent voter turnout, results to be out on May 4

Kerala Assembly Elections: State records 77.7 per cent voter turnout, results to be out on May 4

Kerala went to vote in a single phase on April 9. The result will be announced on May 4. Scroll down to read details.

Kerala Assembly Elections: State records 77.7 per cent voter turnout, results to be out on May 4

Kerala Assembly Elections: The state voted on Thursday for the Assembly Election 2026. Kerala recorded the massive voting turnout of almost 77.7 per cent on April 9. The results for the election will be announced on May 4.

Massive voter turnout in Kerala

Kerala recorded a massive voter turnout in the state. The voting was held on April 9, i.e., Thursday. The voter turnout as of 5 pm was 75.01 per cent. The figure surpasses that of the Kerala Assembly Election 2021. The state witnessed a turnout of almost 62 per cent by 3 pm. Initially, the turnout was 16.23 per cent by 9 am on Thursday.

The data as of 3 pm showed that the highest voter turnout was recorded by Ernakulam district, which was 66 per cent. Alongside this, the constituency Kunnathund was at number one in the turnout with 70.08 per cent, as of 3 pm.

Voted today in the Kerala Assembly elections in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Constituency. The turnout when I voted this morning was already impressive; as of 5pm it is well into the mid-70s percent. This suggests that large numbers of ordinary people have come out to take… pic.twitter.com/MhU82WE5RL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2026



Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram Central Constituency MP Shashi Tharoor also voted and shared a glimpse on his X account.

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#WATCH | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor casts his vote in Keralam Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/a4uqQNKCDT — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

Voting in Assam and Puducherry

Along with Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry stepped into voting on Thursday, i.e., April 9. The voting turnout in Assam was recorded at 85.10 per cent, and that of Puducherry was 89.5 per cent.

Main candidates of the Kerala Assembly Election

The state voted in a single phase on April 9 for the 140 assembly constituencies. The voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. This time, a total of 883 candidates are contesting from different political parties in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026.

According to the Election Commission figures, the electorate comprised 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women, 273 transgender persons, and more than 2.42 lakh overseas voters.

The results for the Assembly Election 2026 will be out on May 4, and the fate of all 140 constituency seats will be decided. This year, the voter turn out was almost 77.7 per cent, which exceeded the figures of 2021.

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