Thiruvananthapuram: The 22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is underway. The opposition Congress-led UDF staged a walkout when Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was delivering his speech in Kerala Assembly, creating a ruckus on the very first day of the session. Notably, the Assembly had recently met for a one-day special session on December 31 and passed a unanimous resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws passed by the center. Also Read - Bird Flu: Kerala Announces Compensation For Poultry Farmers, Centre Deploys Teams in States | Key Points

The opposition looks all set to attack the CPI(M)-led Left Front government on various issues including corruption allegations. Also Read - Bird Flu Scare: Over 4 Lakh Poultry Birds Die in Haryana in Last 10 Days, States on Alert, Centre Issues Advisory | Key Points

Though the Governor had at first turned down the Left government’s plea to convene the House on December 23 for discussing the agri laws, against which farmers have been agitating on Delhi borders for over a month, the session was held on December 31 after the clarifications sought by him were furnished. Also Read - Kerala Declares Bird Flu as 'State Disaster'; Issues High Alert in Kottayam, Alappuzha Districts

The last budget of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which would be vote on account, will be presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on January 15.

The session will conclude on January 28.

Thiruvananthapuram: Boycotting Kerala Governor's address Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages protest in front of Kerala Assembly demanding that Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan should step down pic.twitter.com/nHHqetMprg — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

The LDF government, which is hoping to break the jinx and ride back to power for a second term, is expected to line up new proposals and projects for the state”s development, launch people-friendly schemes, besides announcing sops for various sections with an eye on the assembly elections due by April-May this year.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will ensure that the final session will not be a cakewalk for the LDF and will hit out at the government on various issues, including the gold smuggling case in which M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, now under suspension, is among the accused.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told PTI that the UDF will “expose” the government in this last session.

“This is the most corrupt government”, he alleged.

Besides the gold smuggling case, irregularities in the Life Mission project at Wadakancherry are among the various corruption allegations which are likely to be raised by the opposition, which has already served a notice seeking removal of the Speaker, P Sreeramakrishnan after his name cropped up in the smuggling case.

Assembly sources said all arrangements have been made for the legislators to undergo antigen testing from 7 AM at the Assembly premises on January 8, 11 and 18.

The members, who will be provided N-95 masks and gloves, will undergo thermal scanning before entering the House.

(With agency inputs)