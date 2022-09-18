Thiruvananthapuram: Fate often works in mysterious ways and today the stars were in favour of this lucky man from Kerala. An auto-rickshaw driver, who was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef, on Sunday won the Rs 25 crore Onam bumper lottery in Kerala! The good news knocked the doors of Anoop just a day after his loan of about Rs 3 lakhs got approved.Also Read - Inside Kerala's Stray Dog Menace: 21 People Dead Due To Rabies; Brutal Visuals Of Killing Dogs Emerge

It is interesting to note that Anoop has only purchased the winning ticket on Saturday, just a day before the winners were announced.

STORY OF ANOOP AND HIS LOTTERY TICKET

Anoop hails from Sreevaraham, Kerala and has been buying lottery tickets for the last 22 years. He has has won amounts ranging from a few hundreds to a maximum of Rs 5,000 in the past. But there was something different this time.

The first lottery ticket he purchased, for the Onam lottery bumper, was not even Anoop’s first choice. Speaking to media he said that he did not like the first ticket he chose, so he opted for a different one which turned out to be a winner. What a luck indeed!

Regarding the loan and his Malaysia trip, an ecstatic Anoop said, “The bank called today regarding the loan and I said I don’t need it anymore. I will not be going to Malaysia either.”

“I was not expecting to win and therefore, I was not watching the lottery results on TV. However, when I checked my phone, I saw that I had won.

Such miracles often make us pinch our self to check if we are still in reality. Similarly, unable to belive, Anoop called a lady I know who sells lottery tickets and sent her a picture of the ticket who confirmed that it was the winning number.

THIS IS WHAT ANOOP PLANS TO DO WITH HIS MONEY

On being asked what he intends to do with the windfall, he said his first priority is to build a house for his family and clear the accumulated debts he owes.

Besides that, Anoop said he would help out his relatives, do some charity work and start something in the hotel field in Kerala and will also continue to buy lottery tickets.

In addition to that, 10 others have won a prize of Rs 1 crore each. The winning number was selected by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal in a lucky draw function held earlier in the day at Gorky Bhavan here.

After taxes are deducted, Anoop would probably take home around Rs 15 crore.