New Delhi: Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the Kerala-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology has developed a low-cost diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in two hours.

The diagnostic test kit developed by the Thiruvananthapuram institute can detect coronavirus in 10 minutes, and the sample-to-result time will be less than two hours, Vardhan tweeted.

A total of 30 samples can be tested in a single batch on a single machine, he said.

“The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of #SARS_COV_2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid, will be one of the world’s first few, if not the first of its kind in the world,” Vardhan tweeted.