New Delhi: The panoramic beaches of Kerala are all set to reopen for the holidayers visiting the state from Sunday after months-long of closure due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak of the deadly virus and the global coronavirus scare, the tourism sector in the southern state had suffered a hit.

Speaking to PTI, E M Najeeb, senior vice president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) said, "The decision to reopen beaches after hill station is a welcome move by the state government. It will give a renewed energy and boost to the beach properties like hotels and resorts there. It is also a solace to a large number of domestic families who like to spend their evenings in beaches and reduce their stress in this critical period."

The Kerala state government announced its decision to open the tourism centre in two phases. Accordingly, in the first phase; the hill stations, adventure resorts and backwater tourism centres including houseboats were reopened on October 12,strictly adhering to the COVID protocol.

In the second phase, the beach tourism destinations will reopen on November 1, the Kerala Day (Kerala Piravi Day), Tourism Department sources here said. The reopening of the beaches and the launch of 26 new tourism projects are expected to give a boost to the holiday sector, they said.

Tourism stakeholders also feel that the reopening of the beaches along with the hill stations would instill a renewed energy in the state holiday industry.

However, during this pandemic period, only domestic tourists can be expected in the beach resorts though it was used to be preferred by foreign tourists more.

Kerala’s pristine beaches, whether it is Kovalam, Varkala, or Bekal- are one of the most sought after destinations of global tourists, said E M Najeeb.

