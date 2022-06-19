Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police on Sunday issued a stern warning to protesters against any kind of violent activity amidst widespread agitations in the country against the Centre’s new army recruitment scheme, ‘Agnipath’ and calls for Bharat Bandh on June 20 by some organisations. The entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property, reported news agency PTI quoting the Kerala police.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Tomorrow Amid Raging Agnipath Protests | All You Need To Know

State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, according to a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said. The SPC directed district police chiefs to ensure protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC, private buses as well as government offices and institutions on June 20, it said. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Jharkhand Schools Closed on Monday Amid Bandh Call Over Agnipath Scheme

Besides, police would also be putting up pickets and patrolling important locations from tonight, the release added. Kant has directed the district police chiefs to coordinate the security arrangements through the Range DIGs and Regional IGs and that the Law Department has ordered strict action against those resorting to violence, it further said. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Candidates Must Take THIS Pledge While Applying For Agniveer Recruitment

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: 5 Points to Know

Initially, under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 were to be recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme would be known as ‘Agniveers’. Subsequently, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years for 2022 as protests against it intensified. Thereafter, the Central government also announced several incentives including reserving 10 per cent vacancies in its paramilitary and the Defence Ministry for Agnipath retirees and said it would look into any grievance about the new military recruitment scheme “with an open mind’. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch would be offered regular service. The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitment into the military remaining stalled for over two years.

(With PTI inputs)