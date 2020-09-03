New Delhi: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the signature of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘forged’ on a government file. Also Read - Facebook Row: Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Panel to Discuss 'Hate Speech' Issue Today

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, BJP leader Sandip Warrier said Vijayan had left for the US for his medical treatment on September 2, 2018.

"He returned to the state after his treatment on September 23rd. On September 3rd, a file from the general administration department regarding a function for promotion of Malayalam, according to the records, arrived at Vijayan's office. On 9th September, this file was signed by Vijayan," said Warrier.

“How can this happen, when Vijayan is in the US. This clearly shows that someone else has put Vijayan’s signature. The signature also is not an e-signature. So now we all want Vijayan to explain, who is putting his signature in his absence,” said Warrier.

Warrier also said this was an insignificant file, ‘but the mystery remains on who has put his signature’.