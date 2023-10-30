Investigate If Connection With Palestine… Incident Like This Part Of Terror Activity: CPI(M) On Kerala Blasts

Home

Kerala Blasts: CPI(M) believes that if these blasts have a Palestine-connection, there must be a thorough investigation. The party has also spoken about how this seems like part of a terror activity..

New Delhi: Days after the virtual participation of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in an event in Kerala, addressing a protest programme which had been organised by an Islamist group against Israel’s war; there have been two blasts and a fire during a prayer meeting in a convention centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam district of Kerala. Till now, three females including a 12-year-old girl have been killed while several others are injured and are being treated in the hospitals. An investigation has begun in this regard, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an All-Party meeting and has also announced a 20-member team for probe; preliminary investigation says that the blasts have been caused by an IED Device. Amid the discussions and debates regarding the cause of the explosions, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary M V Govindan has said that the incident has to be investigated if it has a connection with the Palestine issue.

CPI(M) On Kerala Blasts’ Connection With Palestine

“Kalamassery incident should be seen as a very serious incident. In today’s time when the world is expressing solidarity with Palestine, the people of Kerala are standing for the people of Palestine. Whoever takes a stand, capable of diverting attention from it will be dealt with seriously. The state government and the democratically aware people should stand together and condemn this,” M V Govindan said. “We have to investigate if it has a connection with the Palestine issue. When we politically analyse, in such a situation an incident like this is part of terror activity. It should be very seriously investigated. We cannot call it an accident when there are parts of bomb found there. Let’s not approach with a preconceived notion. Let them investigate,” M V Govindan added.

Kerala Blasts: Injured, Death Toll

The blast killed at three people and left several injured, with six remaining in critical condition. The incident led to heightened security in crowded places in the national capital. The hospitals in Kochi were crowded with distressed and appalled family members as several injured people were undergoing treatment.

Man Surrenders Himself, Takes Responsibility Of Blasts

A man identified as Dominic Martin, meanwhile, surrendered himself at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for a series of blasts that also left several injured. The police, however, said that they are yet to verify Martin’s claims. In his initial statement on the explosions, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said, “What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted in Ernakulam Medical College…4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident. 20 members will be in the investigating team.”

(Inputs from ANI)

