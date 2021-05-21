Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly 40 years to get re-elected, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reshuffled his Cabinet and inducted 20 new faces into it. CM Vijayan has retained key portfolios—Home Affairs, IT and Public Governance, Vigilance. While his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas has been given PWD ministry, Veena George has replaced KK Shailaja as state’s health minister. Barring the Chief Minister, K Krishnankutty of JD-S and AK Saseendran of NCP, the Water Resources and Transport Ministers respectively in the previous LDF government, are the only old faces in the new ministry. Also Read - Meet Veena George: The woman Set To Replace KK Shailaja As Kerala Health Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan – Chief Minister, Home Affairs, IT and Public Governance, Vigilance

MV Govindan – Excise & Local Self Government

Veena George – Health and Family Minister, Women and child welfare

KN Balagopal – Finance, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB)

P Rajeev – Department of Industries and Commerce, Law

K Rajan – Revenue Department

K Radhakrishnan – Devasom, SC/ST development

Mohamed Riyas – PWD& Tourism

Roshy Augustine – Water Resources

R Bindu – Higher Education

V Sivankuty – General Education & Labour

V N Vasavan – Cooperation& Registration

V Abdurahiman – Minority Affairs, Haj

R Prasad – Agriculture

GR Anil – Agriculture

J Chinchurani – Animal Husbandary, Dairy Development

K Krishnakutty – Power

AK Saseendran – Forest

Antony Raju – Transport

Ahammed Devarkovil – Zoo, Archives, Ports

Saji Cherian – Fisheries, Cultural Affairs

The LDF has retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats, beating its rivals-Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-NDA. While UDF could manage only 41 seats, the saffron front failed to win any seat in the polls.