Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly 40 years to get re-elected, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reshuffled his Cabinet and inducted 20 new faces into it. CM Vijayan has retained key portfolios—Home Affairs,  IT and Public Governance, Vigilance. While his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas has been given PWD ministry, Veena George has replaced KK Shailaja as state's health minister. Barring the Chief Minister, K Krishnankutty of JD-S and AK Saseendran of NCP, the Water Resources and Transport Ministers respectively in the previous LDF government, are the only old faces in the new ministry.

Here's The Full List of Cabinet Ministers

  • Pinarayi Vijayan – Chief Minister, Home Affairs, IT and Public Governance, Vigilance
  • MV Govindan – Excise & Local Self Government
  • Veena George – Health and Family Minister, Women and child welfare
  • KN Balagopal – Finance, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB)
  • P Rajeev –  Department of Industries and Commerce, Law
  • K Rajan – Revenue Department
  • K Radhakrishnan – Devasom, SC/ST development
  • Mohamed Riyas – PWD& Tourism
  • Roshy Augustine – Water Resources
  • R Bindu – Higher Education
  • V Sivankuty – General Education & Labour
  • V N Vasavan – Cooperation& Registration
  • V Abdurahiman – Minority Affairs,  Haj
  • R Prasad – Agriculture
  • GR Anil – Agriculture
  • J Chinchurani – Animal Husbandary, Dairy Development
  • K Krishnakutty – Power
  • AK Saseendran – Forest
  • Antony Raju – Transport
  • Ahammed Devarkovil – Zoo, Archives,  Ports
  • Saji Cherian – Fisheries, Cultural Affairs

The LDF has retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats, beating its rivals-Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-NDA.  While UDF could manage only 41 seats, the saffron front failed to win any seat in the polls.