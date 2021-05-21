Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly 40 years to get re-elected, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reshuffled his Cabinet and inducted 20 new faces into it. CM Vijayan has retained key portfolios—Home Affairs, IT and Public Governance, Vigilance. While his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas has been given PWD ministry, Veena George has replaced KK Shailaja as state’s health minister. Barring the Chief Minister, K Krishnankutty of JD-S and AK Saseendran of NCP, the Water Resources and Transport Ministers respectively in the previous LDF government, are the only old faces in the new ministry. Also Read - Meet Veena George: The woman Set To Replace KK Shailaja As Kerala Health Minister
- Pinarayi Vijayan – Chief Minister, Home Affairs, IT and Public Governance, Vigilance
- MV Govindan – Excise & Local Self Government
- Veena George – Health and Family Minister, Women and child welfare
- KN Balagopal – Finance, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB)
- P Rajeev – Department of Industries and Commerce, Law
- K Rajan – Revenue Department
- K Radhakrishnan – Devasom, SC/ST development
- Mohamed Riyas – PWD& Tourism
- Roshy Augustine – Water Resources
- R Bindu – Higher Education
- V Sivankuty – General Education & Labour
- V N Vasavan – Cooperation& Registration
- V Abdurahiman – Minority Affairs, Haj
- R Prasad – Agriculture
- GR Anil – Agriculture
- J Chinchurani – Animal Husbandary, Dairy Development
- K Krishnakutty – Power
- AK Saseendran – Forest
- Antony Raju – Transport
- Ahammed Devarkovil – Zoo, Archives, Ports
- Saji Cherian – Fisheries, Cultural Affairs
The LDF has retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats, beating its rivals-Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-NDA. While UDF could manage only 41 seats, the saffron front failed to win any seat in the polls.