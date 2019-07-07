New Delhi: A Catholic Church priest in Kerala was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting minor boys at a shelter home in Kochi.

The 40-year-old priest, George TJ, alias Jerry, was arrested after a complaint was lodged by the parents of the children. The children ran away from the home in Perumbadom near Kochi on Saturday night after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault them and told their parents.

Jerry was the director of the boys’ shelter home run by the diocese of Cochin that provides shelter and education children from to economically weaker sections. According to police reports, he had been assaulting the inmates since December 2018.

The priest has been charged under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. He has been remanded to 14-days police custody.

With PTI inputs