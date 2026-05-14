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Kerala CM announcement today: Congress to announce Kerala CM pick at 12 PM; KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala among frontrunners

Kerala CM announcement today: Congress to announce Kerala CM pick at 12 PM; KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala among frontrunners

In a key meeting on selecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) CM on Tuesday, Venugopal was backed by six of the nine party leaders, while two leaders- K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran- supported VD Satheesan, and one remained neutral.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File)

New Delhi: The wait for the name of Kerala’s chief minister will finally be over today as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is set to be held at the KPCC headquarters to elect its legislative leader. It is important to note that all three other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry that went to polls together now have new chief ministers, while Kerala is yet to know its next CM, with Congress failing to announce its pick for the post even after nearly 10 days since the declaration of results.

The Congress party will hold an official media briefing at 12 noon on May 14, 2026, at the Congress Office located at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi. The announcement comes as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister is expected to end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

Here are some of the key details:

Kerala Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are said to be in the running for the post of chief minister.

In a key meeting on selecting the United Democratic Front (UDF) CM on Tuesday, Venugopal was backed by six of the nine party leaders, while two leaders- K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran- supported VD Satheesan, and one remained neutral.

Kerala Congress (J) chairman P J Joseph on Thursday reiterated that the party will seek two ministerial berths when the UDF comes to power.

Congress Keralam Committee will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday as the party is likely to announce the next Chief Minister of the state

Congress leader Joseph Vazhackan on Thursday said that the delay in deciding the next Kerala Chief Minister is natural and should not hurt anyone.

Chandy Oommen on Thursday said there has been no delay in choosing the CM of Kerala as according to the constitution there is time till May 23 to decide that.

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