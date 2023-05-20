Home

Kerala: Class 10 Topper Saves 6 Lives Before Leaving World

Tragically, Sarang lost his life in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, just before the announcement of the exam results.

Class 10 student saved 6 lives through organ donation

Thiruvananthapuram: A Class 10 topper, BR Sarang, left a lasting legacy by giving the gift of life to six individuals before his untimely departure from this world. Tragically, Sarang lost his life in a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, just before the announcement of the exam results.

Sarang, a student of Government Boys School in Attingal, sustained fatal injuries during an accident on May 6. Despite his brave fight, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. In a remarkable act of selflessness, his parents, Bineesh Kumar and Rajanish, made the decision to donate his organs, saving the lives of other patients in need.

BR Sarang was an exceptional student who achieved a full A+ grade in all subjects without the need for any grace marks. His remarkable academic achievement was announced by the State’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, who couldn’t hold back his tears during the SSLC results press conference.

Minister Sivankutty expressed his admiration for Sarang’s parents’ decision to donate his organs, emphasizing its significant impact on society and social service. The Minister praised Sarang’s remarkable academic achievement, highlighting his dedication and excellence.

The tragic accident occurred when the 16-year-old was travelling with his mother in an auto-rickshaw near Kunanthukonam bridge in Vadakkottukav. This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

In another inspiring incident, a family in Pune donated the organs of their brain-dead 32-year-old relative, saving the lives of five patients. Following counseling with the transplant coordinator, the family made the compassionate decision to donate his organs.

As per the organ allocation system, the heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, and kidneys were retrieved and allocated to recipients in need. The lungs and a kidney were allocated to a patient at DPU Super Specialty Hospital in Pimpri, the heart to a patient at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Hospital, and a kidney, liver, and pancreas to Pune’s Jupiter Hospital.

Organ Donation

Organ donation has the potential to save the lives of numerous patients in need. However, in India, there is often hesitation among people when it comes to donating their organs. Despite this, the stories mentioned above serve as powerful examples that can inspire and encourage others to reconsider their decisions and take the noble step of organ donation. By sharing these stories and spreading awareness about the impact of organ donation, we can collectively work towards saving more lives and making a positive difference in our society.

People can contact to the below given helpline number for any query regarding the organ donation.

National Organ Donation and Transplant Toll Free Help Line – 1800 103 7100.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.