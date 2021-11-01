Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another tragic incident, an 11 11-year-old girl in the Kannur district of Kerala died of a fever after her parents allegedly preferred occult practices over proper medical treatment.Also Read - Has 3rd COVID Wave Arrived in India? Karnataka Among Several States to Report New Variant AY.4.2

As per the reports of India Today, the girl, Fatima, a class VII student succumbed to her illness as her parents—MC Abdul Sattar and MA Sabira refused to get her treated due to their religious beliefs.

A case of unnatural death has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one of the relatives of the girl.

If reports are to be believed, the girl had a high fever for the last 3 days. However, her condition deteriorated on Sunday, following which she was ushed to a private hospital in Kannur. She has declared brought dead by the doctors.

Further action against parents would be initiated after the postmortem examination.