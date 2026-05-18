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Kerala CM Oath Ceremony: VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, other top Congress leaders at venue

Kerala CM Oath Ceremony: VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, other top Congress leaders at venue

Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s next chief minister. The UDF alliance stormed to power with 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending the CPI(M)-led Left rule.

VD Satheesan to be the take oath on May 18. PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s next chief minister. The UDF alliance stormed to power with 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending the CPI(M)-led Left rule. Along with the chief minister, his 20-member cabinet ministers were also sworn in today at a grand event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Left leaders, and BJP representatives also attended the ceremony.

Thousands of Congress workers arrived in the state capital from across Kerala for the event. The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with the results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF secured 35 and the BJP won three.

Thousands of UDF workers turn up for swearing-in

The Kerala capital turned into a sea of white as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered here on Monday for the oath taking ceremony of the Congress-led government. While the pavilion set up at the central stadium for the oath-taking was packed to capacity with UDF workers and supporters, wearing white khadi shirts and ‘mundu’, waving flags of the various alliance partners and shouting slogans in favour of the coalition.

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The crowd, including children, were present at the venue, braving the humid weather. Many others who could not get entry into the venue were seen gathering around the stadium in large numbers.

Many people told reporters that they have waited for 10 years to see their alliance back in power and asserted that it would be a great government. “When a UDF government comes back to power after 10 years, it will energise every Congress worker,” they said and shouted — “team UDF and UDF zindabad”.

IUML announces five ministers for Satheesan Cabinet in Kerala

The IUML, a key ally of the Congress, on Sunday announced its list of ministers for the new Kerala Cabinet headed by V D Satheesan. Party supremo Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said five leaders had been chosen to take up ministerial responsibilities in the new government.

The names announced were P K Kunhalikutty, N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, and V E Abdul Gafoor. The announcement was made by Thangal at a press conference. He said the decision had been taken after internal discussions and in accordance with the coalition’s power-sharing agreement.

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