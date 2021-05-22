Thiruvananthapuram: Justifying former state health minister KK Shailaja’s omission from the new LDF cabinet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that bringing new faces as MLAs and Ministers in the Cabinet was a long-pending decision of the party, but could not be implemented ‘due to various factors. “However, this time we decided that the norm will be implemented, considering the conducive political situation”, said Vijayan while speaking to The Indian Express after taking the oath of office. Also Read - White Fungus Not as Dangerous as Black Fungus, Says LNJP Medical Director; Offers Tips & Advice

Notably, the non-inclusion of Shailaja, who was regarded as the face of the state's fight against the COVID-19, has set off a debate with many including celebrities backing her and demanding that she be reinstated in the ministry.

Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had defended the decision, saying that the decision to bring in new faces in the government in Kerala was taken in the long term interest of the party and for the state.

Talking to reporters, Yechury said the party’s central leadership has nothing to do with cabinet formation in states. Responding to a question on the exclusion of Shailaja, from the new cabinet, he said the question of who will contest the election and who of the elected MLAs become ministers are matters within the domain of the respective state committees in every state.

“Even during the election, 26 sitting MLAs did not re-contest the Assembly polls and that included very senior important ministers. When that decision was taken, the media had reported that it would have an adverse effect. But you saw the result. And I think that decision was in the long term interest of not only the CPI(M) and the LDF but also for the state of Kerala,” he added.

Journalist-turned-politician Veena George has replaced Shailaja as the state’s new health minister. George, a two-time legislator, represents Aranmula constituency in the state assembly. The LDF has retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats, beating its rivals-Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-NDA. While UDF could manage only 41 seats, the saffron front failed to win any seat in the polls.