Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government today began its second term in Kerala after the cabinet of ministers took oath on Thursday. However, the official list of the portfolios of ministers released on Friday saw one major change, which has reportedly left the Muslim community displeased. In the outgoing cabinet, the Welfare of Minorities department was handled by K.T. Jaleel and it was also a norm under the Congress-led UDF that the charge was handled by a Muslim minister from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Also Read - Kerala: CM Vijayan Inducts 21 New Ministers In His Cabinet. Full List And Their Portfolios Here

Likewise, when the names of the second Vijayan ministry surfaced, the department was given to V. Abdurrahiman but according to the official list released on Friday, it was listed under the portfolios to be handled by CM Vijayan. Expressing their opposition to the change, a few Muslim organisations have expressed their displeasure and they feel that this was done by Vijayan to appease the Christian community. This has also been bolstered by a purported letter of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement to their bishop that adequate steps should be taken to prevail upon Vijayan that this department should either be taken over by the Chief Minister, if not given to a Christian minister, doing the rounds. Also Read - Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Kerala For 2nd Time

Incidentally, Mizoram Governor and a former state BJP chief P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has gone on record to say that Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has raised “very important issues”, particularly concern that 80 per cent of the funds for the minority community are going to one particular community and the entire Christian community is getting just 20 per cent. Of the 3.34 crore Kerala population, Muslims account for 88.73 lakh, while the Christian population stands at 61.41 lakh. Also Read - Veena George Likely To Replace KK Shailaja as Kerala Health Minister

(With inputs from IANS)