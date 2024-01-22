Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Displeasure Over ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony In Ayodhya; Key Points

Home

On a surprising note, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed displeasure over the grand event in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Temple event: Amid the high level of excitement among citizens of India across the nation and world, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed displeasure over the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony held in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“We now have come to a point where the inauguration of a religious place of worship in the country is being celebrated as a state event,” he said. He said that those who have pledged to preserve and protect the Constitution should reaffirm their commitment to its secular character.

“By declining to participate in the event, we have upheld our constitutional responsibilities,” the Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi Vijayan has said that secularism has been the soul of the democratic republic of India. “Secularism is our identity as a nation, right from the days of our national movement. Those belonging to different faiths who are not part of any religion have taken an active part in our freedom struggle. This nation belongs to all people and all sections of Indian society, in equal measure,” the Chief Minister said.

Kerala CM Calls Religion A Private Affair

Pinarayi Vijayan also added that religion is a private affair and the Indian Constitution has minced no words in stating that all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and have the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion.

“As those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of India, we should ensure that every person within our territories enjoys this right in equal measure. We cannot promote one religion above all others or demean other religions,” the Chief Minister said. He said that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has said that ‘Indian secularism means the separation of religion and state’.

“We even have a strong tradition of maintaining that separation. However, of late, the line that demarcates religion and state seems to be getting thinner and thinner. This is a major departure from the times when our constitutional office bearers have been cautioned from taking part in religious events, as it would cast aspersions on our credentials as a secular state,” the Chief Minister said.

The Kerala CM has also said that maintaining separation between religion and state should serve as an opportunity to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities.

(With inputs from agencies)

