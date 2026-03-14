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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone for Rs 480 Marine Eco City in Kochi; details inside

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone for Rs 480 Marine Eco City in Kochi; details inside

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, laid the foundation stone for an Eco City project in Kochi's Marine Drive. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone for Rs 480 Marine Eco City in Kochi; details inside

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Marine Eco City Project at the Marine Drive in Kochi. This is a major waterfront housing and development planning, which has been planned by the government of Kerala. The project is envisioned as a self-sustainable urban development model. Alongside, it will be built on the 17.9 acres of the prime waterfront land. In addition, it was implemented with the NBCC (India) Limited as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) on an EPC basis.

Phase 1 of project

Phase 1 of the project will be developed on a land of 3.16 acres. It will include a tower of mixed-use and commercial. The major features of this tower include a tower of 26 floors with spaces both residential and commercial, 152 premium apartments, a clubhouse and recreational facilities, along with a dedicated block for parking. The total area of the built-up planning will be nearly 9.22 lakh square feet, and the estimated cost of the phase is almost Rs. 480 crores. In addition, the residential section will comprise 80 apartments with three bedrooms and 72 apartments with four bedrooms. There will be eight apartments on every floor of the tower.

The officials mentioned that the project has already received several statutory approvals. These include Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, environmental clearance, pollution board control consent, airport authority NOC, approval for fire safety, and wildlife clearance.

Planned expansion in the future phases

The 17.4 acres of remaining projects will be developed after phase 1. The second phase will include a five-star hotel comprising 105 rooms and a convention centre to promote tourism and business events in Kochi. The third phase will comprise six residential towers, which will include 952 apartments. Out of these, 538 apartments will be three-bedroom units and other 414 will be four-bedroom ones.

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Waterfront development for Kochi

The Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC, KP Mahadevaswamy, said, “NBCC is honoured to be associated with the Marine Eco City Project in Kochi as Project Management Consultant. This landmark waterfront development reflects a forward-looking approach towards integrated and sustainable urban infrastructure. NBCC remains committed to bringing its expertise in project management and execution to ensure the successful and timely delivery of this iconic project for the people of Kerala.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed in the year 2023 between the Kerala State Housing Board and NBCC.

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