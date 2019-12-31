New Delhi: Demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved resolution against the contentious act in the state Assembly. Vijayan ensured the Assembly that there wont be any detention centres in Kerala, the state which has a long history of secularism. He also claimed that the Act, which triggered widespread protests across the country is maligning India’s image in front of the international community.

“I want to make it clear that no detention centres will come up in Kerala. Kerala has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached our land. Christians and Muslims reached Kerala in the very beginning. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive”, said the Chief Minister, accusing the BJP-led NDA government of executing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation on communal lines by passing the CAA.

Furthermore, he stated that the Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. “In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution,” the Kerala CM told during the one-day special session, which was convened to ratify the extension of the reservation for SC and ST in the Assembly and the Parliament for another decade.

While CPI and Congress supported the resolution, lone BJP member in Kerala Assembly objected to the move stating that it was “illegal” as both Houses of the Parliament had passed the CAA Act.

Supporting the resolution,CPI’s C. Divakaran said that the Assembly is forced to move such a resolution. “India is witnessing series of protest that we haven’t witnessed before. By moving this resolution, assembly is sending out a message to the world”, he said.