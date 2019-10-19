New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in curtailing the Centre’s move to privatise Bharat Petroleum company. “I would like to draw your kind attention to the reported move to privatize Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and request your intervention to retain the entity in public sector,” stated Pinarayi Vijayan‘s written letter to PM Modi, as per news agency ANI.

Notably, the central government has planned to sell India’s second-largest state refiner and fuel retailer BPCL to foreign and private firms, stated a report. However, officials claimed that the privatisation plan will need prior approval from the Parliament.

The government is mulling on selling a majority of its 53.3 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to a strategic partner as a tactic to boost competition by inviting multi-nationals in the domestic fuel retailing sector, stated officials, according to news agency PTI. Besides, this plan to privatise BPCL will help the government achieve at least a third of its Rs 1.05 lakh crore disinvestment target.

The Supreme Court had on September 2003 ruled that BPCL can be privatised only after Parliament amends a law it had previously passed to nationalise the firm. The ruling had followed a plan of the then BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to privatise the firm.

Officials said BPCL in present times will be an attractive buy for companies ranging from Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia to French energy giant Total SA which are vying to enter the world’s fastest-growing fuel retail market. BPCL was previously Burmah Shell, which in 1976 was nationalised by an Act of Parliament. Burmah Shell, set up in the 1920s, was an alliance between Royal Dutch Shell and Burmah Oil Co and Asiatic Petroleum (India).

The Supreme Court had in September 2003 cited the ESSO (Acquisition of Undertaking in India) Act and the Burmah Shell (Acquisition of Undertaking in India) Act, 1976 and Caltex (Acquisition of Shares of Caltex Oil Refining India Ltd and all the Undertakings in India for Caltex India Ltd) Act, 1977 to rule that the government cannot privatise BPCL without approaching Parliament for changing the Nationalisation Act.

