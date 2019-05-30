Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30. The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and a number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

ANI had on May 29 reported that the Chief Minister’s Office had revealed that nobody from the Kerala government including the Chief Minister will be present at the ceremony being held on Thursday.

Vijayan had on May 24 sent a congratulatory message to Modi and his colleagues for the BJP-led NDA’s stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls, and he had also stated that meaningful cooperation from the Centre was expected in the best interest of the state and country. The BJP-led NDA won 350 seats in the seven-phase polls, results for which were announced on May 23.

The ruling-LDF had faced a massive rout in the polls, with the CM terming the defeat as “unexpected”. The CPI(M)-LDF had managed to win only one seat, while the opposition Congress-led UDF made a clean sweep garnering 19 of the 20 seats.

Reacting to the defeat, Vijayan had said, “It was the political stand taken by the LDF that resulted in BJP failing to get any seats in the state. The opposition of the people of the state to the BJP government at the Centre has become favourable for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.”

The Chief Minister also added that his party would examine in detail how the anti-BJP mood helped the Congress.