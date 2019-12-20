New Delhi: After a number of Malayalee journalists were detained in Mangaluru following the protests over the CAA, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urging the latter’s intervention in the matter.

“Journalists from Kerala are part of media contingent whose movements have been restricted. Request your intervention for issuing directions to police so media persons are freed at the earliest,” Vijayan’s letter to Yediyurappa stated.

He also stated in the letter that he wishes to bring your attention to an incident in which media persons on duty have been restrained by police authorities in Mangaluru.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala chief minister had assured people that all efforts will be made to ensure the safety of Malayalee journalists who went to report the news of protest against the CAA in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The assurance from the Kerala CM comes after a few journalists from Kerala were taken into police custody in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city after the protest against the CAA turned violent there.

The development comes after Kerala DGP Lokanath Behra informed that Karnataka Director General of Police has assured him about the safe release of journalists.

On Thursday, two people were reportedly killed in police firing while 20 security personnel were injured after a protest against the CAA turned violent in Mangaluru. After the violent protest, the district administration has suspended Internet services for 48 hours.

Violent protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the approval to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.