Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said 19 more Omicron cases have been confirmed, taking the state's tally to 57. In a statement, she said that Ernakulam tops the list, with 11 new cases, while Thiruvananthapuram has six and Kannur and Thrissur districts have one case each.

Three of the cases in Ernakulam are persons who have arrived from the UK, two are those coming from the UAE and Ireland each, while returnees from Spain, Canada, Qatar, and the Netherlands are one each. Of the cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram, one each is from the UK, Ghana, and Qatar, and the remaining three have contracted the disease through primary contacts.

The Omicron positive case in Thrissur district has arrived from UAE while the one in Kannur has arrived from Sharjah. George called upon the people to be cautious with the number of Omicron cases on the rise. She said that people must wear masks, keep social distancing, and regularly sanitise and wash hands. She said that people who have not been vaccinated till now must inoculate themselves at the earliest.

She said that the people coming from abroad must abide by the Covid-19 protocols and be in-home quarantine according to the Covid guidelines. She also urged people to immediately inform the health workers if they find any symptoms related to Covid-19.