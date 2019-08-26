Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has come under fire from the party’s Kerala unit for backing senior party leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh who recently said that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the time is not going to help.

On Friday, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had joined another senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in backing Ramesh.

This did not go down well with a section of senior leaders in Kerala Congress, including Lok Sabha MPs.

Speaking to media after a meeting on Monday, K Muraleedharan, the party’s Vadakara MP wondered which act of a Prime Minister who recently ‘butchered democracy’ can be praiseworthy. He further said that it was not possible for Congress leaders to hide Modi’s mistakes or glorify him and those who want to praise him can join the BJP.

Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said that the Prime Minister’s ‘dreadful actions’ cannot be hidden away. He added that even if Modi does one good thing after committing 100 bad things, he cannot be praised.

In fact, Thrissur MP TN Prathapan went one step further when he wrote a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi expressing his disappointment with the statements of the party leaders and requested her to stop them from making such statements. In the letter, he also called the Prime Minister a ‘dictator’, who, he wrote, was leading an ‘undemocratic and autocratic regime.’

Speaking at a book launch last week, Jairam Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance model is not a complete ‘negative story’ and demonising him all the time is not going to work.

Backing Ramesh two days later, Tharoor said that he had been arguing for six years that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which, he said, would add credibility to the opposition’s criticisms whenever the Prime Minister errs.