New Delhi: Amid rapid surges in cases, the number of containment zones in Kerala climbed to 506 on Tuesday. Three wards — Kadappuram North, Kadappuram South, and Light House have been sealed and declared a containment zone after 24 of the 54 random samples tested positive for COVID.

A community spread has certainly happened here," health inspector Sreejith AV told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a change in the norms for demarcating containment zones in the State. Briefing the media, Vijayan said, "Henceforth, containment zones will be defined after tracing the primary and secondary contacts of a positive person. The containment zones would not be spread across a ward or a wide area but will be highly localised in and around the residences of those identified and mapped during contact tracing."

Arrangements will be made for home delivery of essential items. In case that is not possible, the police or volunteers will bring the goods home. “The containment zone would be a well-restricted area with limitations on entry and exit. The declaration of the containment zone will not be for a particular period but will continue until it is ensured that the primary and secondary contacts in the area are free from infection,” said chief minister Vijayan.

He added that the police have been entrusted with the job of assisting the District Collector and the District Disaster Management Authority to locate and mark the containment zone in the wake of the virus outbreak.

