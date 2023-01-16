Home

Kerala Makes Face Mask Mandatory At Public Places Amid Possible COVID Surge | Check Guidelines

Kerala Makes Face Mask Mandatory: As per the state government’s order, face masks have been made mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

The order will remain in force in all parts of the state for the next 30 days.

Kerala Coronavirus Latest News Today: Taking preventive measures against another possible COVID surge, the Kerala government on Monday night issued an order making masks compulsory in all public places. The latest COVID guidelines were issued as the state is at risk of a Covid resurgence.

Kerala government issues notification that all people should cover noses and mouths using masks in all public places, workplaces, social gatherings & in all vehicles. — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Check Guidelines:

The state government directed people to follow social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid infection.

The state government has asked the shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange sanitisers for people.

Corona cases:

The development comes after India reported 114 new coronavirus infections earlier in the day, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent. In the meantime, the number of cases of XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, has gone up to 26 in India, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium data. The XBB.1.5 variants that have been found across 11 states and Union territories till now include Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal.