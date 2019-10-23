Trivandrum: Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, has been summoned by a Kerala court on November 11. During the trial, the charges against the Bishop will be read out to him.

Well, apart from the court trial, the Bishop has got into another fresh trouble.

The nun, who had accused him of rape has lodged another complaint with the Kerala Women’s Commission alleging mental harassment in the rape case. In the complaint, she has alleged that Bishop Franco and his men are using social media platforms to defame her and the group of nuns who started a protest against him.

She also alleged that Mulakkal and his supporters were circulating videos and photos identifying her. The nun said Mulakkal’s actions were in violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought the state women commission’s intervention in the matter.

In September 2018, Mulakkal was arrested on charges of rape following a complaint by a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation who alleged that she was raped 13 times between 2014 and 2016 by the priest, triggering protests. The bishop had, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless and concocted”, insisting she levelled those as the catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.

Notably, four of the five nuns who supported the rape survivor in her fight against the bishop had again been asked to leave the convent.

The Bishop is currently out on bail.