New Delhi: A day after Kerala reported over 30,000 cases after a gap of three months, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Kerala government and said that its 'carelessness' was the reason for the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate in the state. Addressing the media in New Delhi, the minister said the high number of fresh cases, rising test positivity rate (TPR) which was close to 20 per cent, and the number of fatalities in Kerala, together indicate that the state was going through a very bad phase of the pandemic.

Muraleedharan said, "The situation in Kerala is grave. The state, instead of using scientific methods to contain the spread, is trying to use the pandemic for political objectives. I urge it to follow ICMR guidelines. Kerala's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed."

The testing mechanism, as suggested by ICMR and (testing) numbers are far less in the state. The state should give more attention to restricting COVID, he added.

“Carelessness of the state government was the reason for this,” he said and added that the Left government was “more focused on celebrating the anniversary of the Moplah riots”. “That is not the priority. Dealing with COVID-19 should be the priority,” he said.

Speaking further about the COVID crisis in the state, the minister said, “Kerala has had a good health infrastructure for ages, even in the pre-independence period, the state had the vaccination. With such good infrastructure, if the govt is not able to perform, it shows its inefficiency and incapacity.”

The southern state had on Wednesday logged 31,445 fresh coronavirus infections and the toll mounted to 19,972 with 215 new deaths and the TPR rose to 19.03 per cent. The last time it had crossed this mark was on May 20, in the midst of the second wave, when it recorded 30,491 cases.

A similar view was also expressed by Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala who said the state government has failed to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the state and demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apologise to the people.

He also said that the “carelessness” of the state was the reason behind the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. The Congress MLA said that presently the state was accounting for around 70 per cent of the daily national total of fresh infections.

At his press meet at New Delhi, Muraleedharan said even the central team which visited the southern state recently has pointed out shortcomings in the COVID prevention measures in Kerala. He alleged the Kerala government’s home quarantine policy has failed to curb spread of the virus and as a result the hospital infrastructure was being burdened and normal beds were slowly running out.

After the Onam festivities, medical experts had predicted that the TPR would go beyond 20 per cent and the number of infections would rise further. Since July 27, after the Bakrid celebrations when restrictions were relaxed for a few days, Kerala has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.