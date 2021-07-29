Thiruvananthapuram: Kerela has been reeling under the worsening Covid-19 situation as the number of daily cases in the state crossed 20,000 for the second successive day on Wednesday. Kerala recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases and 131 more deaths yesterday, pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301 and toll to 16,457. The only solace on Wednesday was that the test positivity rate fell from 12.35 per cent on Tuesday to 11.20 per cent.Also Read - Kerala Imposes Triple Lockdown in 31 Municipalities in Kozhikode District For Next 1 Week | Details Here

Kerala now accounts for 50 per cent of all new Coronavirus cases in the country, the health ministry has informed.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 were health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases, a release by the Kerala government said.

Centre Writes to Kerala

According to an India Today report, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala, in view of the pandemic situation in the state. Bhushan, in the letter, asserted that Kerala needs to “do more” in terms of containment.

ICMR Serosurvey

In a serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) done between June 14 and July 6, at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies. While Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence, Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4 per cent. Seroprevalence in Assam is 50.3 per cent and Maharashtra 58 per cent.

The findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts of India was shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Referring to the findings, the Health Ministry has advised states and union territories to conduct seroprevalence studies of their own in consultation with the ICMR to ensure that those studies follow a standardized protocol.