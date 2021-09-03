Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Friday issued order stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the norms of quarantine. The order also adds that provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions will be invoked against the violators. Kerala’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday remained above the 32,000-mark for the second consecutive day with 32,097 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 41,22,133.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railways Allows Students Appearing For MPSC Exams To Travel In Trains

Read Notice Here:

Health Department, Government of Kerala issues guidelines from time to time regarding the quarantine and isolation norms for the COVID positive patients, COVID suspected and contact persons. The undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Sec.20(3) of the DM Act-2005, orders that the quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies.

The Rapid Response Teams/ward level committees, neighbourhood clusters and the concerned officials of Police, Revenue, Health and Local Self Government departments shall be responsible for ensuring the same. The above agencies shall also render assistance in providing home delivery of essential items to such quarantined persons, in case they face difficulties.

Action shall be taken against the persons, violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of DM Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force.

India Covid Tally:

With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,66,334 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 52,65,35,068. The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.72 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 70 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,20,63,616, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. A total of 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.