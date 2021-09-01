Thiruvananthapuram: As Covid-19 cases have been seeing a surge in Kerala, the Pinarayi-Vijayan government, in a review meeting, decided that only RTPCT tests will be conducted in six districts where 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated or are close to 80 per cent vaccine coverage.Also Read - Is Lockdown Only Solution to Control Rising COVID Cases in Kerala? Here's What Experts Say

While 80 per cent of the vaccination has been completed in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts, the vaccination is close to 80 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kasaragod districts.

“When distributing vaccines to districts, adjustments should be made to provide more vaccines to the relatively low vaccination districts. The district authorities should also take care to allot vaccines to local self-government institutions proportionately,” Chief Minister said.

Kerala on Tuesday logged 30,203 new Covid cases from 1,60,152 samples tested in the past 24 hours. As the daily tally crossed 30,000 after a gap of two days, the day’s test positivity rate stood at 18.86 per cent and the figures continue to show that Kerala leads the rest of the country in most indicators of Covid.

In a statement issued here, Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 20,687 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases to 2,18,892, while 115 more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 20,788.

Malappurram district accounted for 3,576 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,548.

Reacting to the latest numbers, Health Minister Veena George said that with the figures that are coming out clearly shows they have “some relief”.

“Following the Onam festivities and the relaxation in the lockdown norms, there were fears, but the figures show things are well under control. Hence we all must continue to be very alert,” she said.